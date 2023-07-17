group photo of the Aerotech team.jpg

July 17, 2023 - Aerotech Machining, a leading manufacturer of customized, high-precision machined components, has received national recognition for the strategic and effective ways that the company serves the competitive aerospace market. From training its team members, to keeping abreast of new technology, Aerotech Machining has proven that it has what it takes to be successful in an ever-changing environment.

“Aerospace machining is a demanding and competitive sector of manufacturing,” Modern Machine Shop, a national manufacturing industry publication, stated in its recent feature on Aerotech Machining and how the company has been forward-thinking and profitable. "For over 30 years, Aerotech Machining has served the demanding aerospace market. The company runs out of a 70,000-square-foot facility in Bloomingdale, Georgia, where it has met success and weathered downtowns, including both the 2008 financial crash and the drop in aerospace orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, the company has stayed afloat due to five key strategies," Modern Machine Shop noted.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.