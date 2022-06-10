June 10, 2022 - Savannah-based Colonial Oil Industries, Inc. has announced it has joined forces with Peak Energy/Haywood Oil Company. The combined operation of the North Carolina- based petroleum marketer expands the Savannah-based subsidiary of Colonial Group, Inc. to serve more customers in and around the Asheville market.
“Both companies are family-based businesses and we want customers to know that they will continue to receive the same great service they have come to expect,” said Chris Ingram, vice president of Colonial Oil Industries. “They will still work with the same people in our organization as they have in the past, and all the products and services they have received previously will remain unchanged.”
Colonial Oil Industries is one of the largest independent oil companies in the Southeast, having served the region since 1921. With strategic ocean terminals in Savannah; Charleston, SC; Jacksonville, FL; and Wilmington, NC as well as numerous terminals along the pipelines, the company has an extensive network to supply gasoline and diesel fuel to the Eastern U.S. and additionally operates a broad petroleum distribution network throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida to support lubricant and diesel exhaust fluid demand.
Peak Energy/Haywood Oil Company has been serving North Carolina since 1952. The family-owned business has grown to become a large, petroleum marketer serving wholesale and home heating fuels.
“At Peak Energy, our focus has always been on improving the quality of life for all of our customers while helping businesses to meet their value goals,” said Todd Blevins, president. “We have found a partnership in Colonial Oil that reflects our standards and we are confident that we will continue to meet and exceed customer expectations in the future.”
