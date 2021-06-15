June 15, 2021 - World Trade Center Savannah (WTCSav) will host a virtual Global Education Program focused on managing export sales and business development after a pandemic on Tuesday, June 22, at 11 a.m.
The program will be led by Blue Tiger International CEO and Managing Director Thomas Cook, who will discuss a variety of topics including areas for U.S. export; export supply chain, logistics and trade compliance; growth areas for export by region and country; resource development; government programs; and utilizing technology.
Blue Tiger International is a premier international business and management consulting/training company on leadership, general management, supply chain, freight operations, port and terminal services, risk management, trade compliance, purchasing/sourcing, global trade, e-commerce, logistics and business development/sales. Blue Tiger International is the parent company of National Institute of World Trade (NIWT), a nonprofit, corporate training school on global trade and supply chain management based in Long Island.
The program costs $25 to attend, and participants will receive one National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America, Inc. (NCBFAA) Educational Institute (NEI) credit. WTCSav partners receive a 25 percent discount. Partners can contact Antwone Smoak for the discount code.
World Trade Center Savannah Global Education Programs include workshops, seminars and events providing the necessary tools to successfully navigate international business.
For more information or to register for the program, visit https://www.wtcsavannah.org/events/managing-export-sales-and-business-development-in-face-of-the-pandemic/
