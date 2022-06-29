June 29, 2022 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has announced that the all-new ultralong-range Gulfstream G800 successfully completed its first flight, officially launching the flight-test program of the industry’s longest-range aircraft. Announced in October 2021, the G800 is the latest addition to Gulfstream’s next-generation fleet to take flight and make progress toward customer deliveries.
The G800 departed Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport at 9 a.m. and landed there two hours later. In keeping with Gulfstream’s commitment to sustainability leadership in aviation, the aircraft made the flight using a blend of sustainable aviation fuel.
When the first G800 test aircraft rolled out at our announcement last fall, we changed the game once again for our industry,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “At Gulfstream, working closely with our customers allows us to continuously build on our successes and develop aircraft that exceed their expectations. The G800 pushes the boundaries of performance even further with Gulfstream-designed aerodynamics and cabin technology, and we look forward to our customers benefiting from the longer range at higher speeds in our exceptional cabin environment.”
“We have announced eight new aircraft in the past decade, strategically timed to capture market demand,” said Burns. “We are seeing great interest in the G800, and this first flight brings us even closer to delivering a Gulfstream for every mission.”
Visit gulfstream.com for more information.
