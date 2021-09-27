September 27, 2021 - Dulany Industries, Inc. has announced that Mary Barragan, Executive Assistant to President and CEO Reed Dulany, was recently honored as the national winner of the 2021 American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) Eureka Award.
Barragan was recognized at the Administrative Professionals Conference, the premier training event for administrative professionals and executive assistants, in Chicago earlier this week. The ASAP Eureka Award recognizes a significant achievement by an administrative professional who has made innovative contributions to his or her company. With more than 75,000 members worldwide, the American Society of Administrative Professionals is the largest international association for executive assistants and administrative professionals.
Barragan was honored for her successful creation and management of the Honeybee Sanctuary and Pollinator Garden at SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex, a multi-tenant industrial site with an emphasis on sustainability in Savannah, Ga. Barragan executed the project, from concept to installation, which will be featured on the ASAP website in October.
“Mary stands apart as a creative problem solver and strategic thinker who excels at setting and achieving goals,” said Reed Dulany, who nominated Barragan for the award. “This project is just one example of Mary’s unwavering commitment to professional excellence.”
Dulany envisioned a honeybee sanctuary and pollinator garden adjacent to the existing solar field at the entrance to the SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex and asked Mary to spearhead its creation. The design was intended to reflect the company’s core commitment to environmental sustainability and to incorporate the site’s industrial nature. Barragan executed the multi-phase project, establishing a partnership with Five Hives and Vines, a Statesboro, Ga.-based beekeeping and meadery operation. Working closely with the beekeeper and the welder, Barragan helped to create a Slovenian Hive system housed in a shipping container in order to fulfill the vision for the project. Additionally, Barragan coordinated with local artist Amiri Gueka Farris to paint bright murals on the shipping containers and hives, conveying an important message about environmental sustainability.
As a result of Barragan’s efforts, hives containing hundreds of thousands of honeybees were installed next to the complex’s solar farm. The bees immediately began pollinating up to a five-mile radius around the complex, from downtown Savannah to Whitemarsh Island and beyond.
“The complexity and creativity of the project completed and submitted was inspiring,” said American Society of Administrative Professionals Executive Director Heidi Souerwine, CMP. “It is a true example of how the role of administrative professionals continues to expand and how executive assistants are integral to the success of their companies and communities.”
