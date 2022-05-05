May 5, 2022 - Gulfstream recognized more than 419 of its employees who each achieved service milestones of more than 25 years at the company during 2019, 2020 and 2021. Due to the pandemic, Gulfstream paused in-person recognition ceremonies. The company held two separate loyalty celebration dinners this week for the employees and their guests to thank them for their service. Gulfstream, headquartered in Savannah, is Georgia’s largest manufacturer with more than 10,000 employees in Savannah and a total of 16,000 worldwide.
“Gulfstream is much more than the aircraft we build and the support we provide," said Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. "Our continued success has relied on you ― our employees. We are in another moment in which our commitment to excellence, innovation, unmatched customer support, deepening customer relationships, and a growing and talented workforce are all factors in the current success we’re experiencing.”
“Whether you’ve been here for 25 years or you’re celebrating 45, your loyalty has played a role in our impressive history and continues to influence who we are as a company. Every milestone is important, and what you’ve done each day of your Gulfstream career has set us apart from other companies. I know that Gulfstream would not be where we are without you.”
