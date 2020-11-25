November 25, 2020 - World Distribution Services announced the opening of their brand-new, state-of-the-art distribution center near Savannah, Georgia. The 280,000 sq. ft. facility is located within a quarter mile of WDS's existing Savannah warehouse, and offers services ranging from retail fulfillment & distribution, customized pick, pack & ship, to cross-docking, transloading, and more. A grand opening ribbon-cutting event took place on Friday, Nov. 6.
“World Distribution Services doubling their existing footprint in Savannah is another example of how strategic investments in Georgia’s ports and our position as a major logistics hub continue to pay off for the hardworking people in our state,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “We’re grateful for their continued investment in Georgia and the support of our partners in the public and private sector who have helped transform the Peach State into a logistics powerhouse.”
The building has 40 dock doors, a 32-foot clear height, and sits just nine miles from the Garden City Port Terminal/Port of Savannah. This location doubles the storage and distribution footprint of WDS in Savannah and allows the company to assist customers of all sizes.
“It’s clear to us that Savannah is a market poised for continual growth,” says WDS President Duncan Wright. “The GPA's strategic investments have allowed businesses like ours to confidently plan for the future. We really value their vision and commitment to keeping Savannah as one of the premiere ports in the country."
To learn more, visit worldds.net.
