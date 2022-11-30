November 30, 2022 - The 2023 Georgia Logistics Summit, to be held in Savannah, March 8, 2023, at the Savannah Convention Center, has now opened registration for participants through the Summit website  www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-georgia-logistics-summit-tickets-415552818667.

Hosted by the Georgia Center of Innovation, a strategic arm of theGeorgia Department of Economic Development, the event will explore the intersection of the economy, technology, and growth of Georgia’s ports in an industry that touches every facet of commerce. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.