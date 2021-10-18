October 18, 2021 - The YMCA of Coastal Georgia has been awarded a $10,000 grant from International Paper’s Port Wentworth Mill and the International Paper Foundation to support its Y Readers Afterschool Literacy Program.
Y Readers is a free after-school enrichment program serving Chatham County students in kindergarten through third grade who are reading below grade level or are at high risk for falling behind.
Research by the Annie E. Casey Foundation indicates that 96% of children who read proficiently by third grade graduate high school on time, meaning that getting readers to grade level by the third grade can be a critical touchpoint in improving graduation outcomes. Each component of the Y Readers program is designed to help students build foundational reading skills as well as to gain self-confidence.
“The Y’s partnership with SCCPSS is one of our most treasured,” says Joel Smoker, President and CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. “We’re grateful to the International Paper Foundation for providing the generous support we need to carry on this programming and continue investing in our community.”
To learn more about the YMCA of Coastal Georgia’s programming or community investment, or to make a gift, visit YMCAofCoastalGA.org.
