October 23, 2020 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia recently announced a new corporate supporter of their childhood hunger initiatives. Aviation Clean Air (ACA) graciously donated a check in the amount of $10,000 to Chefs’ Table 2020 - The Great UnEvent, a reimagined virtual fundraiser that directly benefitted Kids Cafe. Due to the necessary cancellation of Chefs’ Table because of COVID-19, Second Harvest hosted an online benefit that raised over $250,000 to support the Kids Cafe program.
“During this pandemic, there have been so many disruptions of families with normal school schedules, and the Members of Aviation Clean Air wanted to make a small difference to the hungry school children in our area. It was a natural to offer our contribution to support the Kids Cafe project, especially since the big gala was not being held this year” stated Howard Hackney, a managing member of Aviation Clean Air.
ACA’s generous donation will help Second Harvest continue to provide Grab and Go breakfast & lunch for children that are participating in virtual school from home. 64% of the children in Coastal Georgia suffer with food insecurity and would typically receive breakfast and/or lunch at school and then dinner through their Kids Cafe program.
To learn more about how they are leading the effort to end hunger and improve lives in our community, call (912) 236-6750 or visit www.helpendhunger.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.