October 30, 2020 - This week World Trade Center Savannah announced that Brodie International is the recipient of the 2020 World Trade Center Savannah International Business of the Year. The award was given during a ceremony with Brodie employees and local representatives and presented by Georgia Southern University’s President Kyle Marrero.
Brodie is a world class manufacturer of positive displacement technology metering solutions for liquid transfer applications in the energy industry. Brodie has perfected the positive displacement technology to an extent that these meters are amongthe most accurate meters for custody transfer application on the global market today. Brodie has become a supplier of integrated systems in recent years and sold a large oil measurement system to a Chinese customer for $6 million just last year. The company is in the process of introducing lean manufacturing to its shop floor with the help of Georgia Southern University which will allow Brodie to be a stronger supplier for the oil industry in years to come.
“We really love honoring companies in our region that make global impacts and lead the way in international business,” said World Trade Center Savannah President and CEO Trip Tollison. “Brodie International is an ideal recipient of this award because the staff and leadership here at Brodie continue to work incredibly hard to distinguish themselves as an industry leader in the global market.”
Given annually, the World Trade Center Savannah International Business of the Year Award recognizes companies that excel in international trade and acknowledges the importance of trade to the region’s economy. This year’s award was sponsored by Georgia Southern University.
“We are honored to be a part of this day and event and honored to present the 2020 International Business of the Year award to our dear friends at Brodie International,” said Georgia Southern University President Dr. Kyle Marrero. “It takes effort from every business and organization to put Bulloch County on the international map, and Brodie is leading the way and setting a tremendous example for other local companies.”
Formed in 1928, Brodie’s Statesboro campus is where employees design, engineer and manufacture world class measurement and control solutions. The 165,000 square foot International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-certified facility contains one of the largest flow calibration centers in North America.
“To be the recipient of World Trade Center Savannah’s 2020 International Business of the Year award is a true honor to everyone here at Brodie,” said Brodie International President Ruppi von Gwinner. “We are makers, innovators and leaders here and we take great pride in being recognized as a company that advances our region internationally. Thank you for considering us for and honoring us with this award.”
Brodie International was nominated by the Development Authority of Bulloch County staff and leadership.
“It was an easy choice for us to nominate this outstanding local company,” said Development Authority of Bulloch County CEO Benjy Thompson. “We are incredibly proud that they received this recognition and look forward to how they will impact our county in the future.”
This award is presented to encourage and recognize exemplary corporate leadership for international business or trade that advances relations between the U.S. and other nations as well as creates quality jobs in the region.
Past winners include Koyo Bearings, JCB, SNF, Alcoa Forgings and Extrusions, D.J. Powers, Savannah Bee Company, DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Gulfstream Aerospace.
