June 23, 2023 - Aerotech Machining, a leading manufacturer of customized, high-precision machined components, has named Sagar Patel as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Patel previously served as the company's General Manager. 

“From day one, Sagar has been a strategic thinker and innovator who knows how to work with others to get projects completed. I am confident that he has what it takes to help our company's future growth and continued success," Joey Jones, President and CEO of Aerotech Machining, said. Founded in 1992, the company is well-known as a respected industry leader in manufacturing complex components for the Aerospace, Agriculture, Power Generation, and Railway industries.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.