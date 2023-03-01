March 1, 2023 - Park Place Outreach has announced the promotion of Adriana Tatum-Howard to the position of Executive Director. In this new capacity, Tatum-Howard will be responsible for the strategic management of the organization and its programs. As Executive Director, Tatum-Howard will collaboratively establish the organization’s strategic priorities, ensuring communication and coordination among directors to translate goals and strategies to operational directives in support of the mission to support homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth in Chatham and surrounding counties.
Tatum-Howard joined Park Place Outreach in 2019 and served as the Associate Director handling day-to-day operations across Park Place Outreach programs. Working closely with program leadership, board members, and the executive director, she ensured business processes aligned with the organization’s mission. During that time, Tatum-Howard was credited with a variety of important accomplishments, including national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation (COA) demonstrating the implementation of best-practice standards in the field of human services as it relates to the organization’s services for runaway, homeless, and at-risk youth in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty County.
