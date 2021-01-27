January 27, 2021 - Allison Parsons, a Private Wealth Advisor for Synovus Bank, has joined the Board of Greenbriar Children’s Center.
Ms. Parsons has over 14 years of experience in banking, insurance and private wealth management. She served as a Client Support Specialist early in her career at SunTrust, moving to Private Client Advisor for her last 8 years with the bank. Her responsibilities at Synovus include the efficient development and management of a portfolio of high net worth relationships.
“I am happy to become part of the Greenbriar board, as it has an incredible history of helping children in Chatham County” Miss Parsons said. “As a mother myself, I care deeply that early childhood education be accessible to everyone, regardless of family income. I am thrilled to be able to utilize my financial skills to help Greenbriar grow its mission of providing services which lead to the healthy development of children and strengthening of families.”
In addition to her work at Synovus, Ms. Parsons has served on the Isle of Hope UMC Women’s Board, Skidaway Island Rotary Board, and as a volunteer for both the Ronald McDonald House and Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. She holds a BBA from Georgia Southern University, and Series 6 & 7 licenses. She is also an insurance agent specializing in Variable, Life, Health and Accident policies.
“We are delighted to have Ms. Parsons as our newest Board member” Greenbriar Executive Director Gena P. Taylor said. “She adds a significant skillset to our Board, and has already been an active volunteer at our most recent fundraiser. We are grateful for her energy and her commitment.”
Greenbriar Children’s Center is a nonprofit organization that promotes the healthy development of children and the strengthening of families through a multitude of services, including early childhood education, free family and individual counseling, an emergency shelter for children and Project Safe Place. For more information, visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org or call 912-234-3431.
