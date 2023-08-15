August 15, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced Andrew Konkel as the organization’s vice president of resource development. In this role, Konkel will lead the organization’s year-round fundraising efforts with the support of key volunteers to ensure United Way has the financial resources to accomplish its mission to improve lives.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the team at United Way of the Coastal Empire.," said Konkel. "I look forward to meeting more of our dedicated donors and learning more about the communities we serve. The chance to make an already incredible region an even better place to live, work, and play for everyone is motivating. To do it alongside so many great people is the icing on the cake. Let's get to work!”
Konkel comes to Savannah from United Way of Fox Cities in Menasha, Wisconsin, where he has been the resource development director since February 2022 and has worked in various development positions since 2017. Prior to that, he worked with CAP Services, Inc., a community action agency, for nine years and in positions for other organizations in the nonprofit sector. He has a long history of community involvement, including serving on the board of directors of the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve, and on the steering council of the Nonprofit Leadership Initiative, where he also serves as chair of the program committee. He has been a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northeast Wisconsin Chapter, since 2021. Konkel received his bachelor’s degree with magna cum laude honors from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.
“We are excited to welcome this seasoned professional to our staff. His many years in the nonprofit sector, including the past six years with another United Way organization, are impressive, and will benefit this organization and our entire region,” said Brynn Grant, president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire.
The Wisconsin native assumed his new position in June and already loves his new home in Coastal Georgia.
