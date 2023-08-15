August 15, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced Andrew Konkel as the organization’s vice president of resource development. In this role, Konkel will lead the organization’s year-round fundraising efforts with the support of key volunteers to ensure United Way has the financial resources to accomplish its mission to improve lives. 

“I am thrilled to be a part of the team at United Way of the Coastal Empire.," said Konkel. "I look forward to meeting more of our dedicated donors and learning more about the communities we serve. The chance to make an already incredible region an even better place to live, work, and play for everyone is motivating. To do it alongside so many great people is the icing on the cake. Let's get to work!”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.