January 10, 2022 - GHC Hospice recently announced that Anne Robin has joined the organization as a Community Liaison for the Savannah area, including Chatham and Bryan Counties.
Robin moved to Savannah 22 years ago after graduating with a degree in marketing from the University of Georgia. She previously held positions with Savannah Magazine, Robin Restoration, and Planters Inn. In her new role as community liaison, she will help guide families through life changing events and help bring peace during one of the most difficult times in their lives.
One of her favorite things about GHC Hospice is their non-profit, GHC Foundation.
"I love knowing we grant last wishes and do amazing, meaningful things for our patients," she said.
Visit www.ghchospice.com for more information.
