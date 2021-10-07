October 7, 2021 - The American Heart Association of the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) and Southern Coast recently announced the addition of Ansley Howze as Executive Director. As director, Howze will oversee a development team in the CSRA and greater Savannah/Hilton Head area tasked with an annual fundraising goal of more than $1 million. She will also be responsible for the organization’s initiatives in the CSRA community, including advocating for healthier policies and laws, improving access to food and health care, promoting AHA-funded research, and increasing awareness of heart disease and stroke. Howze has served the association for two years and most recently, she served as the Director of Development in the Southern Coast market.
“I’m so excited to be a part of this amazing organization as we work to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” Howze said. “I understand not only the incredible impact the Association has on these communities, but also the outstanding support this area provides to its lifesaving work. I look forward to the many great things to come.”
Prior to her work with the American Heart Association, Howze worked for Kappa Alpha Theta Headquarters. First serving as an Educational Leadership Consultant and later as Assistant Director of Collegiate Services overseeing the recruitment program for the organization’s 145 collegiate chapters across the US and Canada. Before joining Theta staff, Howze worked for the Academy of Country Music and was integral in working with corporate sponsors each year to bring to life the 49th and 50th ACM Party for a Cause and ACM Awards in Las Vegas and Dallas. A native of Savannah, GA, Howze attended Belmont University where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, and she is currently finishing her Master of Business Technology at the University of Georgia.
“Howze’s passion, drive and can-do attitude along with her strategic thinking and leadership skills will position her well as she works with her team to achieve the next level of success in the CSRA and Southern Coast,” said Valerie Bridges, regional vice president of the American Heart Association. “We are thrilled to have her on our team.”
