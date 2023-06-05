June 5, 2023 - Since inception in late 2017, IVolunteer International has grown tremendously as an organization in operation capacity and impact. To-date, IVolunteer International has facilitated volunteer-led impact in-person and online through over 200,000 people. With the bold vision of creating 7 billion volunteers in the world, IVolunteer International believes in the ability of every single human being to give back to their community on their own time through causes that are most important to them.
In 2023, for the first time in its start-up history, IVolunteer International hosted its annual general meeting and elected Antwone Smoak as president of the board of directors. Antwone Smoak is the programs and community development manager at the World Trade Center Savannah. He earned his Masters in Public Administration with a concentration in Nonprofit Management from Savannah State University. Antwone has served as a volunteer intern at the World Trade Center Savannah, an administrator for the organization, and has insight into corporate management, international business transactions, and cross-cultural business expertise. Antwone also currently serves as the Director of Diversity, Equity, and INclusion on the United Way of the Coastal Empire Young Leaders Board and is a member of the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Race, Equity, and Opportunity Committee.
