April 1, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recently received a grant from Meals on Wheels America that will fully fund the purchase of a new vehicle for meal delivery to homebound seniors in Chatham, Bryan, Liberty and Effingham counties. The vehicle, known as a Hot Shot, can carry 300 meals at a time and features a specialized heat/refrigeration unit that can maintain the temperature of heated food or keep cold food cool in even the hottest weather.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a steady rise of seniors in need of meals,” said Patti Lyons, president and CEO of Senior Citizens, Inc. “Having this Hot Shot vehicle means we are able to serve more older adults, particularly in rural areas.”
The vehicle allows SCI to expand meal delivery service to areas that were previously too remote for daily hot meal delivery.
