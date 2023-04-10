April 10, 2023 - SD Gunner Fund has announced that its Third Annual Clay Shoot Tournament will take place on April 29, 2023. The event will be held at 17 South Rod and Gun Club in Fleming, GA. The tournament’s mission is to provide funding for SD Gunner Fund’s service and therapy dog training and advocacy program to support local military families, first responders, and children with disabilities.
The Clay Shoot tournament begins at 8 a.m. with registration at 17 South Rod and Gun Club. Welcome swag bags, lunch, top shooter prizes and special custom auction items will be part of the event and so much more.
“As a non-profit organization, we rely heavily on the generosity of our supporters and community members to continue our mission,” said Britnee Kinard, Executive Director of SD Gunner Fund. “We’re thrilled to be hosting our upcoming Third Annual Clay Shoot which not only provides a fun and exciting way for our community to come together, but also helps to ensure that we can continue to provide service and therapy dogs to those who need them most.”
Sponsorship packages are available to businesses, clubs, and individuals. These sponsorships give the opportunity to gain exposure as supporters of the SD Gunner Fund. A variety of sponsorship opportunities have been created, catering to all budgets and commitment levels. Packages range from $500 to $2,500. This allows all interested parties options on partnering with SD Gunner Fund in this important and exciting event. Your business sponsorship in any amount will help subsidize the cost of training service dogs and therapy dogs for veterans, first responders, and children with disabilities living in Coastal Georgia. SD Gunner Fund’s average cost to train a service dog is over $9,000, and therapy dog training is nearly $8,000. Yet, the families we serve never pay a dime.
SD Gunner Fund is a Savannah-area nonprofit that has provided 85 fully trained service dogs to veterans, first responders, and children with disabilities since 2014. SDGF is the only nonprofit of its kind in Southeastern Georgia. Their core service area includes Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties, and we have placed dogs as far south as Brunswick and as far north as Bluffton, SC. To sign up a Clay Shoot Team, visit https://givebutter.com/SDGFClayShoot. For additional information or questions about the Third Annual Sporting Clay Tournament, contact sdgunnerfund@gmail.com. To learn more about the ongoing work of SD Gunner Fund, visit www.sdgunner.org.
