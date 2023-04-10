April 10, 2023 - SD Gunner Fund has announced that its Third Annual Clay Shoot Tournament will take place on April 29, 2023. The event will be held at 17 South Rod and Gun Club in Fleming, GA. The tournament’s mission is to provide funding for SD Gunner Fund’s service and therapy dog training and advocacy program to support local military families, first responders, and children with disabilities.

The Clay Shoot tournament begins at 8 a.m. with registration at 17 South Rod and Gun Club. Welcome swag bags, lunch, top shooter prizes and special custom auction items will be part of the event and so much more.

