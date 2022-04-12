April 12, 2022 - Through its Annual Service Partner Program, Metropolitan Savannah Rotary donated $10,000 to Girls on the Run of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Metro volunteers also volunteered at Girls on the Run events and provided support services.
The contributions from Metro Rotary afforded 53 girls to complete the program on full scholarship, provided opportunities for two teams of girls to give back through collecting 107 items for the Second Harvest foodbank and designing books for Memorial Health's Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah, engaged eight coaches at Shuman Elementary School to lead teams, and helped each girl to believe she is capable of remarkable things.
Metro Savannah Rotary President Cecilia Arango said, “GOTR is near and dear to my heart. As a past volunteer coach for the program, I love to see the confidence and camaraderie the girls develop over the course of the program that involves not just physical activity, but skills needed to find their voice. The program ends with a 5K to show that young girls can put their minds to it and do it, but it also teaches our future female leaders essential skills to succeed and recognize their strengths.”
"GOTR has been so fortunate to be selected as Metro Savannah Rotary Club's Service Partner this year,” said Tiffany Manning Collins, executive director of GOTR. “In addition to the financial support, which provided scholarships to girls in local, Title 1 schools, club members have assisted in every step of providing the program to all 800+ participants in our community this school year. From packing snack boxes to helping produce our Celebration Runs, Metro Rotary has stepped up and provided invaluable assistance. In a particularly trying time for after-school activities, Metro Rotary has been instrumental in making sure the girls in our community have access to this important program."
Each year through a competitive process, Metro Rotary selects an annual service partner. Past partners include Urban Hope, Bike Walk Savannah, Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, Ogeechee Riverkeeper, Loop It Up Savannah, Fresh Air Home, Forsyth Farmers Market’s Farm Truck 912, and Green Briar Children’s Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.