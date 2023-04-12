April 12, 2023 - Tharros Place, a nonprofit that will provide services for survivors of human trafficking, has announced a lunch and learn series to raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking and its impact in our local community. The sessions, to be held virtually on Wednesdays in May from noon to 1 p.m., will be customized for the following audiences:

  • May 3: Tourism Industry (targeted towards individuals involved with tourism, hotels, airports, travel, shipping, businesses, etc.)

  • May 10: Healthcare Industry(targeted towards individuals involved in healthcare such as nurses, doctors, those working in medical offices, and other healthcare professionals)

  • May 17: Parents (targeted towards individuals with children)

  • May 24: General Public (a general overview of human trafficking, signs to look out for, and how to protect our community)

