April 12, 2023 - Tharros Place, a nonprofit that will provide services for survivors of human trafficking, has announced a lunch and learn series to raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking and its impact in our local community. The sessions, to be held virtually on Wednesdays in May from noon to 1 p.m., will be customized for the following audiences:
May 3: Tourism Industry (targeted towards individuals involved with tourism, hotels, airports, travel, shipping, businesses, etc.)
May 10: Healthcare Industry(targeted towards individuals involved in healthcare such as nurses, doctors, those working in medical offices, and other healthcare professionals)
May 17: Parents (targeted towards individuals with children)
May 24: General Public (a general overview of human trafficking, signs to look out for, and how to protect our community)
“Last year in Georgia, 494 minors with an average age of 14 were identified as victims of human trafficking. Chatham County ranks fourth in the state for the number of sex trafficking cases of minors,” said Julie Wade, Executive Director of Tharros Place. “It takes all of us working together – across all industries – to put a stop to human trafficking, and education is the first step.”
The sessions are free and open to anyone who has an interest in learning more about human trafficking. Participants from outside of Savannah are also welcome to join. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For more information or to register, visit https://www.tharrosplace.com/events.html.
Currently, fewer than 55 shelter beds exist for human trafficking victims statewide. When fully operational, Tharros Place will be staffed by trained and licensed professionals, including a program director, a human services professional, educators, a life coach, 20 childcare workers, and house parents and provide trauma-informed, client-centered care to girls ages 12 to 17. The issue is of particular concern for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, who created the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission to eliminate human trafficking as a threat to people in every corner of Georgia.
