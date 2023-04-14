April 14, 2023 - April is National Volunteer Month, and Hospice of the Golden Isles is dedicated to promoting and celebrating volunteerism. Volunteers are diverse and special members of the community, offering companionship and a listening ear to patients and family members.
Recently, Hospice of the Golden Isles hosted an appreciation event for volunteers that was held at The Rooftop at Ocean Lodge, where attendees enjoyed a luncheon with a message of appreciation.
