April 14 - The Junior League of Savannah (JLS) recently announced it will host a low country boil and auction to benefit its local community partners. The all-you-can-eat event will be held April 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Tubby’s Tank House in Thunderbolt.
“We are thrilled to host our first in-person event safely for our supporters,” said Jackie Schott, President, Junior League of Savannah. “The auction features some amazing items and experiences and all of the proceeds will support our local efforts, like scholarships, community assistance grants and year-long youth development partnerships.”
Tickets can be purchased individually at $35 or two tickets for $65. Each entry includes one drink ticket. Additional drink tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event for $5 each. To purchase tickets, go to shopjls.org.
The auction will start virtually April 12 and will continue through the night of the event. Anyone can participate in the auction by visiting 32auctions.com/JLSAuction2021.
The money raised from this event will go toward community impact projects sponsored by the Junior League of Savannah. For over 90 years, JLS has impacted the Greater Savannah community by promoting the potential of women through voluntarism and leadership development, with a membership of almost 600 women in the Greater Savannah and South Carolina Lowcountry areas.
