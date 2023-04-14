April 14, 2023 -The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society has announced the 14th annual Night of Champions will be Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6-11 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island. 

The Night of Champions event recognizes area businesses that employ differently abled adults, including those with Down syndrome, and celebrates the contributions made by these employees.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.