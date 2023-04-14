April 14, 2023 -The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society has announced the 14th annual Night of Champions will be Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6-11 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island.
The Night of Champions event recognizes area businesses that employ differently abled adults, including those with Down syndrome, and celebrates the contributions made by these employees.
“The Night of Champions is the recognition for employers but it is also a chance for them to show other potential employers the difference people with special needs can make in the workplace,” said Joe Marchese, president of LDSS. “This night is a chance to first get to know people with different abilities and then come to love them.”
To purchase your tickets and/or tables for this event, or to become a Night of Champions Sponsor, visit: https://NOC2023.givesmart.com or text NOC2023 to 76278.
If you would like to donate an item for the silent auction, please bring your donated item to Marchese Construction located at 1525 Dean Forest Rd. Suite 100 Savannah, GA 31408. You can leave your item with the front desk staff Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Please note that all auction items must be turned in by Friday, May 5 to be included in the event auction). For additional information, email info@ldssga.org.
