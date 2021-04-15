April 15 - April is National Volunteer Month and United Way of the Coastal Empire is thanking its volunteers for their extraordinary contributions in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties. United Way is celebrating the month by coordinating service projects with other nonprofit agencies, companies, and civic groups throughout the region to provide needed support for our friends and neighbors.
“United Way is a volunteer-driven organization. We have depended on the commitment and generosity of our volunteers to carry out our mission for the past 83 years,” said United Way Board Chair Larry Silbermann, Vice President and General Manager of WTOC-TV. “Our progress and accomplishments are only possible by uniting the caring people of our communities – our donors and volunteers. We are the united way -- the united way of living, of giving, and supporting each other and our communities.”
Last year, 140 volunteers served United Way of the Coastal Empire with their time, talent, and resources. They contributed to every aspect of the United Way’s operation, including fundraising, marketing, direct services, and grant decisions. These leadership volunteers ensure that donors’ gifts truly make a difference.
“Above and beyond the many important service projects and volunteer opportunities our team facilitates, there are many volunteers who lead our board and our committees. From our Board Chair Larry Silbermann, to our United Way Volunteers Committee Chair Marc Hefner, Vice President and General Manager of WSAV-TV, volunteer leaders serve this organization, which in turn serves the people of our region, in critical ways. There is no United Way without volunteers,” remarked Brynn Grant, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire.
The strong spirit of volunteerism doesn’t stop at United Way’s doors. The organization takes that passion into the community as well. United Way Volunteers – a service of United Way of the Coastal Empire to our four-county region – provides individuals, families, companies, and community groups with flexible volunteer opportunities with more than 100 service organizations. Last year, United Way Volunteers mobilized more than 2,000 volunteers to pack food for seniors and low-income families, delivered donated books to Pre-K and kindergarten students, and drafted uplifting letters to frontline workers and first responders in the wake of the pandemic. Together, volunteers gave nearly 13,000 hours to improve the lives of people in our own backyard.
During this National Volunteer Month, United Way Volunteers is organizing various service projects in Hinesville, Guyton, Savannah, and Pembroke. To learn more and get involved in these projects, visit uwce.org/volunteer.
“The spirit of volunteerism is an integral part of our community. Even during this COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers have continued to answer the call to help in different ways. That’s a real commitment to purpose,” said Grant.
To learn more about United Way Volunteers, visit uwce.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.