April 18, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will lead the observance of Preservation Month in May with three unique events that celebrate the art of preservation and exhibit its significant impact on the past, present and future of Savannah.
HSF will kick off Preservation Month on Thursday, May 5 with their annual Historic Preservation Awards at the Charles Morris Center, located at 10 E. Broad Street. The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include a food truck, an awards presentation, and networking opportunities. These awards are designed to recognize those who demonstrate excellence in preservation efforts in Savannah and Chatham County.
The second Preservation Month event will be a Realtors’ Historic Preservation Leadership Course on May 13 at Thompson Hotel, located at 201 Port Street, Savannah, GA 31401. This will be a half-day CEU course for realtors, title abstractors, or anyone in related fields to educate them on topics related to historic preservation so they, and their clients, can become better-informed stewards of historic properties. The course will begin at 8:30 a.m.
To conclude Preservation Month, HSF will host a Wine and Trolley Tour on Friday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m. The event is an exciting, reimagined version of the Wine Tasting & Home Tour that always drew big crowds in the past. This year, instead of visiting a few grand homes in one neighborhood, attendees will travel on trolleys to see and learn about many of HSF’s Revolving Fund properties in various historic districts. The Green-Meldrim House will serve as the main event venue, where attendees will enjoy wine, light hors d’oeuvres and live musical entertainment by Bay Street Cabaret before and after heading out on the tours. Two trolleys will travel different loops, each of which contain various stops at HSF Revolving Fund homes.
“We’re very pleased with the selection of events HSF’s team has put together for Historic Preservation Month. It’s a true celebration of not only historic preservation, but of our community – our supporters, visitors and residents, and everything we’ve been able to accomplish for our beautiful city over the past couple of years. We are excited to be able to enjoy each other’s company in person and celebrate the importance of historic preservation’s role in our city,” HSF Events & Development Associate Colleen Reynolds said.
Tickets for Preservation Month events are available for purchase by calling 912-233-7787 or visiting https://www.myhsf.org/events/. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or patron for Preservation Month events can call Colleen Reynolds 912-233-7787 or email creynolds@myhsf.org
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. HSF continues to build capacity within its operations, secure new financial resources, improve its image and visibility, and increase public policy efforts to protect Savannah’s historic districts. For more information about the work of the Historic Savannah Foundation, visit www.myhsf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.