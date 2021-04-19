April 19, 2021 - The inaugural Lowcountry Derby for The Celebration Projects will take place Saturday, May 1 at The Burnt Church Distillery from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
This ticketed event is presented by Coastal Pediatric Dentistry and includes unlimited mint juleps, open bar, traditional Kentucky Derby food, live music by Steel Rail Express, a live trumpeter, and watching the race on big screen TV’s.
All proceeds of this event will benefit the registered 501c3 organization, The Celebration Projects, which aims to give deserving children in need the gift of a birthday party. The Celebration Projects works with children who may be facing financial, physical, social, or mental challenges and gives them a day to celebrate their birthday. The organization pays entirely for the food, cake, entertainment, gifts & more for the child’s birthday party.
Each Lowcountry Derby ticket is $150 and there are no live or silent auction items. To purchase a ticket to attend, or to receive more information, visit http://www.lowcountryderbyparty.com
