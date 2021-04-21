April 21, 2021 - The Olde Pink House and Woodford Reserve are joining together to celebrate the 147th Run for the Roses, while raising money to benefit runaway and homeless youth served by Park Place Outreach, Inc.
Last year, The Olde Pink House and Woodford Reserve joined forces to personally deliver party packages to attendee’s houses, complete with Kentucky-inspired food, beverages, and bar accessories needed to host a Kentucky Derby celebration with close family and friends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This May, the businesses are partnering again to offer three different ways to enjoy the Kentucky Derby Benefit for Park Place Outreach.
An in-person “Derby Day Benefit” event in Reynold’s Square located in Savannah’s Historic District will be held on May 1 from 4-7 p.m. The event will be limited to 50 attendees and follow CDC guidelines, as ticket buyers will have their own personal table to enjoy The Olde Pink House dishes and a complete Woodford Reserve bar throughout the evening. Bluegrass band, Chambers Rose, will be playing live music as attendees are able to view live streaming of the horse races and engage in derby festivities, all while under the draping Spanish moss in Reynold’s Square.
Supporters who prefer to remain at home or at a smaller gathering have two options. The “Party Kit” includes Woodford Reserve branded bar accessories, guest gift bags, soft-sided cooler, Woodford Reserve Distillers select bourbon, Mint Julep Syrup, and snacks provided by The Olde Pink House. The “Cocktail Kit” includes Woodford Reserve branded bar accessories and Woodford Reserve ingredients to make Kentucky Derby cocktails to enjoy at home. The Party Kit is $500 and the Cocktail Kit is $150, and either can be picked up on Saturday, or delivery can be arranged.
To find out more or purchase tickets, visit https://revenue-usa.keela.co/kentucky-derby-benefit Must be 21+ to participate in any of these festive options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.