April 24, 2023 - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire will once again host one of Savannah’s most popular fundraisers, the ninth annual Wine, Women and Shoes events, presented by the Dewitt Tilton Group, to be held on Wednesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 11, at the Kehoe Iron Works at the Trustees Garden (660 E. Broughton Street). All the proceeds from this event will directly benefit the RMHC to provide a home away from home for families that have a critically ill or injured child being treated at our local children’s hospital or medical facility.
Events include a fashion show luncheon sponsored by Dillards with food prepared by Chef Kirk Blaine on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Networking begins at 10:30 a.m., with lunch to follow at noon.
