April 25, 2022 - Earlier this month the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society honored five workers with a special needs for exemplary performance as the Night of Champions returned to an in-person event after a two-year hiatus. Also recognized with the LDSS President’s Award was a woman who has made it her life’s work to assist special needs individuals and their families.
“With this event, we remind people this is more than an awards ceremony. It is a showcase of what differently abled people can do in the workplace when employers give them an opportunity,” said Joe Marchese, president of LDSS.
The 2022 Champions are:
Nathan Chamblee, who works at Grainger Honda, and was praised in the program as “the epitome of a selfless hard worker.”
Alberto Saenz, a Goodwill of Southeast Georgia employee who was praised for the pride he takes in his work and his mentoring of colleagues.
James Collins, an employee of Bashlor’s Automotive Service Center in Springfield, who loves getting his hands dirty as he “joyfully” works hard on cars.
James Ray, who works at Los Bravos restaurant, where he is described as “radiating motivation.”
Mollie Robinson, who works at West Chatham YMCA where she teaches and helps with the children at the daycare center. “Never missing a day at work, she holds her job as a high priority,” the audience was told.
Lynnette Bragg received the President’s Award for her work with B&B Care Services, which she founded in 1995 to help differently abled individuals and their families achieve a higher quality of life and be able to learn, work and play in the community they choose.She is a registered nurse and a certified case manager in addition to being CEO and owner of B&B Care Services.
Thursday’s event was the 13th time the community has gathered to recognize a Night of Champions. The 2022 version of the event was held at the Savannah Convention Center.
