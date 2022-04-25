April 25, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation will kick off its monthlong celebration of preservation in May with the annual Historic Preservation Awards at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at the Charles H. Morris Center, located at 10 E. Broad St. HSF will present awards to individuals and organizations whose contributions demonstrate excellence in preservation in Savannah and Chatham County. The event – designed to let attendees enjoy a fun, celebratory evening amongst friends – will include cocktails, a food truck, and plenty of networking opportunities.
Previous Historic Preservation Award winners have included Plant Riverside, the Starland Rehabilitation Project, the Mercer Williams House, and the Ward Mausoleum in Laurel Grove Cemetery, among many others. In addition to the Preservation Awards given out to individuals, organizations and projects, HSF will also present the Nichola Parker Coe Volunteer of the Year Award.
“This will be such an enjoyable, relaxing evening – a classic Savannah night spent celebrating preservation, mingling, and sampling delicious food and drinks. HSF is excited to bring everyone together again to commemorate what makes our city so special,” Events & Development Associate Colleen Reynolds said. “We hope you’ll join us on May 5 for the fun!
Established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Preservation Month is co-sponsored by local preservation groups, state historical societies, business and civic organizations across the country. Throughout May, many events are planned to promote historic places for the purpose of instilling national and community pride, promoting heritage tourism, and showing the social and economic benefits of historic preservation. In addition to the awards, HSF is also planning a Realtors’ Historic Preservation Leadership Course and a Wine and Trolley Tour in May.
Tickets to the Preservation Awards are available for purchase by calling 912-233-7787 or visiting https://www.myhsf.org/events/. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or patron for Preservation Month events can call Colleen Reynolds 912-233-7787 or email creynolds@myhsf.org
