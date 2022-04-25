April 25, 2022 - Park Place Outreach recently launched the ticket sales for Savannah’s Premier Derby Party, hosted in partnership with the Olde Pink House and Woodford Reserve.
The event, which celebrates the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, will raise funds for Park Place Outreach, a local non-profit that supports homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth in the Savannah-Chatham area.
"The spring Derby Day event is Park Place's signature fundraiser, and we rely heavily on the proceeds from it to support the variety of services we offer to area youth and their families,” said Megan Manly, Park Place Board of Directors President.
Savannah’s Premier Derby Party will be held in historic Reynold Square from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday May 7. The event will be hosted in partnership with the Olde Pink House and Woodford Reserve, the official presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The party will include live streaming of the race, derby day festivities, a Woodford Reserve tasting experience, and Kentucky-inspired cuisine and cocktails.
“I can think of no more enjoyable way to support Park Place than by spending a beautiful spring afternoon in one of Savannah's squares, enjoying food and refreshments from the Olde Pink House and Woodford Reserve. We are so grateful to both companies for their generosity in helping us present this amazing event,” said Manly.
Those who would like to participate in the day’s festivities can do so by becoming a sponsor or by purchasing tickets for the event. Derby Day tickets can be purchased for $150 and Woodford Reserve Club tickets, which include exclusive gifts from Woodford Reserve, can be purchased for $200.
For information on how you can sponsor this event or purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/301894633977.
