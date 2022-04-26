April 26, 2022 - Coastal Heritage Society will accept stewardship of the 15 Revolutionary War-Era cannons recovered from the Savannah River last year. The cannon discovery made international news after preliminary observations identified them as possibly belonging to the H.M.S. Venus and H.M.S. Savannah. It will be one of the largest collections of cannons from a single ship of this era to have been retrieved from the water.
"This is a great opportunity to take on the task of displaying them together," said Sandra Baxter, CEO of Coastal Heritage Society. "This extraordinary find near Old Fort Jackson ties into the work we have done for more than four decades to preserve and present accurate historical information about the coastal area. This is a significant collection as the cannons further substantiate Savannah’s crucial role in the Revolutionary War."
Permanently displaying the cannons in the Savannah History Museum will provide insight to questions about which vessels carried them, how they fit into the story of the Revolutionary War and how they ended up in the Savannah River. Emily Beck, Director of Interpretation for Coastal Heritage Society, said the display will draw attention to the Revolution's Southern Campaign which is something many people are not aware.
"We are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the British Attaché on a Memorandum of Understanding," Baxter explained. "They will go on display in the Savannah History Museum adjacent to Battlefield Memorial Park where we can expand the story that we already tell about the battle that happened on the site and explain more about the naval aspects of the Siege."
Studies and conservation of the cannons are expected to take a few years and will require funding. Coastal Heritage Society already began fundraising for the conservation of the cannons and accompanying exhibits to showcase their place in history. Coastal Heritage Society Board of Trustees has pledged sponsorship of one of the cannons and is seeking additional sponsors.
Anyone wanting to support the "Revolutionary War Cannon Conservation and Exhibit" can learn more about donation opportunities at https://shop.chsgeorgia.org/Donations.aspx. Inquiries about naming opportunities/sponsoring the conservation of a cannon may be sent to membership@chsgeorgia.org. Coastal Heritage Society will continue to provide updates via social media as well as donor communication.
