April 26, 2023 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, has been awarded a $1500 grant from International Paper's Savannah Mill and the International Paper Foundation to use for its Meals on Wheels program. Funds will provide more than 200 meals to homebound seniors.
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
“Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, 83% of low-income, food-insecure seniors were not receiving the meals and nutrition they needed. Unfortunately, the pandemic and now, inflation has exacerbated the situation,” said Patti Lyon’s SCI President.
