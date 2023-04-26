sci meal.jpg

April 26, 2023 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, has been awarded a $1500 grant from International Paper's Savannah Mill and the International Paper Foundation to use for its Meals on Wheels program. Funds will provide more than 200 meals to homebound seniors.

“Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, 83% of low-income, food-insecure seniors were not receiving the meals and nutrition they needed. Unfortunately, the pandemic and now, inflation has exacerbated the situation,” said Patti Lyon’s SCI President.

