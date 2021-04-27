April 27, 2021 - South Arts is now accepting applications for the second phase of its national jazz initiative: Jazz Road Creative Residencies. Through Jazz Road Creative Residencies, artists can apply for grants of $5,000-$40,000 to develop their own personalized residency and further explore their artform. Applications are open through July 1, 2021.
“We are so excited to expand our programs for jazz musicians across the United States,” explained Sara Donnelly, program director with South Arts. “With a Jazz Road Creative Residencies grant, artists will have the flexibility to design and propose their own project, which can be anything from dedicated time writing new work to immersive engagement in a community or completing a new recording. We are putting the direction and power directly in the hands of the artists.”
Although the concept for Jazz Road Creative Residencies was planned a few years ago, South Arts reframed the plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The shelter-in-place mentality has forced jazz artists into periods of incubation and renewal,” continued Donnelly, “while building up the hunger for new and deeper connections across communities and in collaborations.” Jazz Road Creative Residencies will give artists the financial bridge necessary to close this growing gap between their plans for creativity and securing the resources to make it happen.
The concept and definition of “residency” is left broad, so artists can make a proposal suiting their needs for artistic creation and connecting with audiences. An artist’s proposed project may be conducted on their own, in collaboration with other artists, and/or in partnership with organizations. Applicable projects must be one to three weeks in duration and occur between October 2021 and June 2022. Artists may request up to $40,000 and no matching funds are required. Applications are due July 1, 2021.
Jazz Road, a national program funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation with additional support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, is led by South Arts in partnership with the five other U.S. Regional Arts Organizations (Arts Midwest, Mid-America Arts Alliance, Mid Atlantic Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, and Western Arts Alliance/WESTAF). Jazz Road Creative Residencies is the second ongoing grant opportunity in this project, adding to the Jazz Road Tours opportunity. Through Jazz Road Tours, artists may request up to $15,000 to support multi-city tours connecting with new audiences across the country.
To learn more about Jazz Road or begin an application, visit www.southarts.org or call 404.874.7244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.