April 4, 2023 - Savannah African Art Museum is slated to host a “Honoring the Earth: Upcycling with Purpose” workshop in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Terracotta Gallery, located at 201 East 37th Street in Savannah. Please note that this is on the second floor, and it is stair access only.

During the workshop, participants will learn how to make plastic bed-roll mats for the homeless out of recycled plastic shopping bags. The two-fold local & global goal is to share ways of protecting the environment by bringing awareness to the daily impact of single-use plastic shopping bags tossed in waterways and landfills, while providing support to the large population of homeless in the community.

