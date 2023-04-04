April 4, 2023 - Savannah African Art Museum is slated to host a “Honoring the Earth: Upcycling with Purpose” workshop in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Terracotta Gallery, located at 201 East 37th Street in Savannah. Please note that this is on the second floor, and it is stair access only.
During the workshop, participants will learn how to make plastic bed-roll mats for the homeless out of recycled plastic shopping bags. The two-fold local & global goal is to share ways of protecting the environment by bringing awareness to the daily impact of single-use plastic shopping bags tossed in waterways and landfills, while providing support to the large population of homeless in the community.
“The initiative was introduced to us by the MStarArts organization of Savannah. We introduced it to other groups who serve the community e.g., the Women’s Missionary Ministry of St Paul CME Church, Savannah who added it to their Homeless ministry and join us for our workshops to help teach the process. It is a simple way to honor our Earth, by recycling and reusing plastic bags to create something truly impactful for our local and global community,” said Savannah African Art Museum’s Education and Community Outreach Liaison, Lisa Jackson. “This Earth Day, we hope others will desire to be a part of this dual initiative caring for our environment and caring for members of our community.
Workshop seating is limited, so attendees must RSVP for this event. Registration for this workshop is now open via the museum’s website, savannahafricanartmuseum.org/2023-workshops/2023honoringworkshopseries. Please note that although the Terracotta Gallery is stair access only with no access to an elevator, the Savannah African Art Museum’s main building has both an elevator and wheelchair access.
