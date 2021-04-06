April 6, 2021 - April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Abbie DeLoach Foundation encourages businesses, community partners and local students to join their #handsfreeforabbie campaign by visiting their website and taking the pledge. Abbie was one of five Georgia Southern Nursing Students who lost their lives in 2015 due to a distracted driver.
ADF plans to help reduce distracted driving by sharing #handsfreeforabbie images and messaging on social media and encouraging drivers to make a commitment to drive phone-free by taking the following pledge:
Protect lives by never texting or talking on the phone while driving.
Be a good passenger and speak out if the driver in my car is distracted.
Encourage my friends and family to drive phone-free.
Social media images, the pledge, and a sign up sheet for employees are available at Handsfreeforabbie.com, and visit www.abbiedeloachfoundation.org for more information.
