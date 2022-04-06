April 6, 2022 - The seventh annual Georgia Bird Fest will return this spring with more than 40 events between April 23 and May 15. Join fellow nature and bird enthusiasts for exciting field trips, workshops, and other events to celebrate and enjoy Georgia’s exciting spring migration period. Participation in Georgia Bird Fest provides critical support for Georgia Audubon’s conservation, education, and community engagement programs.
This year they will welcome two special guests for Georgia Bird Fest 2022. Joining them for their opening weekend will be artist and author Rosemary Mosco. Rosemary makes books and cartoons that connect people with the natural world. Her Bird and Moon nature comics were the subject of an award-winning museum exhibit and are collected in a book that’s a 2019 ALA Great Graphic Novel for Teens. She co-wrote The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid, a NYT Best Seller. She speaks at birding festivals and writes for the PBS kids’ show Elinor Wonders Why. Her newest book, A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching, is a quirky, funny, and scientifically correct field guide to observing one of the world’s most commonly seen birds. Rosemary will present the Georgia Bird Fest 2022 Opening Keynote virtually on Sunday, April 24.
Joining them for their closing weekend is author, public speaker, and filmmaker Dudley Edmondson, whose passion is nature and getting People of Color outdoors. Dudley has considered himself a nature advocate ever since he discovered its ability to heal the mind and body as a young boy. He is the author of the landmark book, Black & Brown Faces in America’s Wild Places, profiling African Americans in nontraditional vocations and avocations in the outdoors. In addition, Dudley's photography career spans nearly three decades. His work has been featured in galleries and in nearly 100 publications around the world. Dudley will present the Georgia Bird Fest 2022 Closing Keynote at SweetWater Brewing on Sunday, May 15.
Other event highlights for Georgia Bird Fest 2022 include past favorites such as a behind-the-scenes tour of Zoo Atlanta’s bird collection; a guided tour of the avian-inspired collections at the Michael C. Carlos Museum; nature photography workshops; a Shorebird Weekend on the Georgia coast, and trips to birding hot spots across the state. We’ll also be debuting new events such as an overnight stay at the Len Foote Hike Inn in Dawsonville.
Registration for Georgia Bird Fest events is now open. For more information or to view a full schedule of events, please visit https://www.georgiaaudubon.org/birdfest.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.