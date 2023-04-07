April 7, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced the availability of critical transportation services via the Ride United Transport Access program, which enables people in need in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties to access a free Lyft pass good for $200 in transportation services. The funds must be used within a two-week period, and the pass may be renewed, provided funds are available. 

“The lack of reliable transportation is a barrier to upward mobility. To continue efforts to help address this barrier, United Way of the Coastal Empire has secured funds through a national program,” said Brynn Grant, president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire. “Ride United will help members of our communities get to work, go to school, obtain health services, feed their families, and take care of other critical needs that require transportation.” 

