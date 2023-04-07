April 7, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced the availability of critical transportation services via the Ride United Transport Access program, which enables people in need in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties to access a free Lyft pass good for $200 in transportation services. The funds must be used within a two-week period, and the pass may be renewed, provided funds are available.
“The lack of reliable transportation is a barrier to upward mobility. To continue efforts to help address this barrier, United Way of the Coastal Empire has secured funds through a national program,” said Brynn Grant, president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire. “Ride United will help members of our communities get to work, go to school, obtain health services, feed their families, and take care of other critical needs that require transportation.”
The Ride United program, a national partnership with the rideshare service Lyft, allows access to rides via a smooth process. Since its inception in 2018, it has provided 180,000 free or discounted rides in more than 2,000 cities and towns.
The program is open to residents of Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties with transportation challenges. Individuals who want to utilize the program must have a smartphone and the ability to set up a Lyft account. Once a Ride United Intake Form is submitted, $200 is deposited into the account. Recipients have two weeks in which to spend the funds. Recipients book their own rides through the Lyft app, and drivers have no way of knowing their passengers are Ride United recipients. Lyft services vary within each county.
“We want to make sure everyone who needs this service knows it is available. These funds can be accessed through participating employers, staffing agencies, medical offices, schools, local government, and nonprofit organizations. Community members can also call United Way’s 211 Information and Referral Service or a United Way service center in Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty counties,” said Cheri Dean, vice president of direct services and impact for United Way of the Coastal Empire. “We encourage interested nonprofits and organizations serving individuals facing transportation issues to reach out to us at cdean@uwce.org to learn how to refer individuals to this program.”
Individuals interested in applying can call 211; 912-651-7750 in Bryan County; 912-826-5300 in Effingham County; and 912-368-4282 in Effingham County.
Applicants must present proof of residence in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, or Liberty counties when they contact United Way. Additionally, they must have a smartphone and be able to set up a Lyft account, which requires that a payment method be on file. Applicants are not required to provide proof of income. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The Lyft pass can be used for a broad range of transportation needs, including employment, education, food, housing, legal issues, and economic stability.
