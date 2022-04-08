April 8, 2022 - Savannah Tree Foundation (STF) recently announced its upcoming celebration The Green Gala: 40 Years of Growth. To mark the urban forestry organization’s milestone anniversary, Savannah Tree Foundation invites the community to gather on April 23 at Tiedeman Park and the Atlantic Mall. The evening event will celebrate the three trailblazing women who founded the foundation and the many supporters who have contributed to its 40 years of impact. The event is in support of STF’s mission to protect and grow Chatham County’s urban forest through tree planting, community engagement, and advocacy.
The Green Gala name alludes not only to Savannah’s lush tree canopy but also to STF’s efforts to use as many eco-conscious methods and materials as possible for the event.
“Savannah Tree Foundation is dedicated to growing a greener future, literally, and we also strive to adopt ‘greener’ practices in everything we do,” says Executive Director Zoe Rinker. “Small adjustments, such as composting and recycling, make a big difference in reducing waste and limiting our environmental impact. And in some ways they make our event easier to host!”
The event will start at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by a four-course dinner and a presentation honoring the founders of Savannah Tree Foundation.
“This celebration is a great opportunity to honor our founders and all the community members that have made the last 40 years possible,” Rinker adds, “We also look forward to the next 40 years and beyond as we continue to invest in our urban forest. After all, what is Savannah without its trees?”
For more information on sponsorship opportunities and tickets for The Green Gala, visit https://savannahtree.org/support/greengala/.
