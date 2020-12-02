December 2, 2020 - The Alzheimer's Association recently announced the election of Arthena Caston from Macon, Georgia, to its Board of Directors.
Caston, joins the 29-member, all-volunteer governing board in steering the strategic direction of the Association as it carries out its mission to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
Caston, is one of two individuals living with dementia to serve on the Association’s Board. She was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) at age 51 in 2016. Prior to her diagnosis, Caston worked in customer support for a large insurance company. Last year, Caston served on the Alzheimer’s Association National Early Stage Advisory Group, which helps raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and other dementia by sharing members’ personal insights and experiences of living with dementia with media and other audiences across the country.
“I am honored to serve on the Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors and to have an opportunity to give all those living with dementia a voice,” Caston said. “So many people think people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia have nothing to contribute, but I am living proof that we have do. I want to use my voice to help inform the Association’s programs and initiatives so they are responsive to the needs of individuals and families affected by this devastating disease.”
Caston was elected to a two-year term of service. In addition to her national appointment, Caston works closely with the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter, volunteering her time toward increasing concern awareness for the disease and participating in local fundraising events including Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day.
“We are pleased to welcome Arthena to the Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors,” said Brian Richardson, Chair of the Board. “Having the insights and perspectives of someone who is living with dementia is immensely valuable to the work we do as a Board. Arthena will provide an important voice in our discussions.”
“Arthena will continue to be the voice of someone that is living with this disease, all the while working everyday sharing her story, anywhere at any time”, added Linda Davidson, Executive Director, Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Arthena is always working for the association here in Georgia, raising funds, advocating, and ensuring anyone touched by the disease always knows we are here for them”, added Davidson.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, including 150,000 in Georgia. Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the fifth leading cause for women. One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for the needs and rights of people facing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. The Association calls for an increased commitment to Alzheimer’s funding from the federal government for Alzheimer’s research, education, outreach and caregiver support. It helps to pass landmark legislation such as the National Alzheimer's Project Act, which mandated the creation of the nation's first plan to fight Alzheimer's disease. It was also a driving force behind the passage of the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act, which allows expert scientists at the National Institutes of Health to directly communicate with Congress about the resources needed to achieve the National Plan's goal of preventing and effectively treating Alzheimer's disease by 2025.
