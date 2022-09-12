NLA Reunion AJ podium.jpg

Step Up Savannah and the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire held a reunion with former Neighborhood Leadership Academy graduates at Beach Institute in July. The Academy is entering its 14th year with more than 200 residents now having completed the training program.

September 12, 2022 - Healthy Savannah announced that Ashley Rainge-Shields, director of Fund Development and Communications, has been named as a facilitator at Step Up Savannah’s 14th annual Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA). The online training sessions begin Sept. 12 and continue through Nov. 28.

For the past 13 years, this free training program has provided an opportunity for established and emerging leaders from diverse segments of the community to learn problem solving, critical thinking, policy-making, and advocacy skills. More than 239 graduates, including several Healthy Savannah staff members, are now serving as community leaders and elected officials. 

