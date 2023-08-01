August 1, 2023 - Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) has announced its 2nd Annual Golf Tournament, which will be held Friday, Aug. 25 at Crosswinds Golf Club. The tournament format is a four-person scramble, and golfers are encouraged to register as teams or as individuals. Proceeds from the tournament will support the free investigative and therapeutic services CCAC provides to local children who have been victims of abuse.
“CCAC is delighted to bring back our golf tournament for its second year,” said Executive Director Rose Grant-Wiseman, CCAC. “Last year, our community came together for a round of golf in support of the children CCAC serves. We look forward to growing this fun event for many years to come.”
