August 1, 2023 - Officials with Healthy Savannah, Forsyth Farmers’ Market and the City of Savannah took part in a well-received panel discussion at the National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference in Washington, addressing the role systemic racism has played in food insecurity.

The panel discussion was entitled, “Kujichagulia: Uprooting the Bondage of Slavery, Redlining, and Systemic Racism.” Nichele Hoskins, a Healthy Savannah communication manager and a member of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market board of directors, served as moderator. Other panelists were Deidre Grim, PhD., executive director of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market, Savannah First District Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, and Tasha Wei, director of education for Forsyth Farmers’ Market. 

