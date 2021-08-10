August 10, 2021 - On Saturday, July 31, the award-winning, third annual Savannah Carnaval took over Plant Riverside District for the official sneak peek for the Atlantic Building, including Savannah’s newest live music venue, District Live. The sold-out show benefitted local non-profit SD Gunner Fund, which assists veterans, children with disabilities and first responders while inspiring disability awareness through public education and advocacy.
Guests enjoyed the first full experience at the Plant Riverside District's Atlantic Building, including live music by LPT Band, dancing with Savannah Latin Dance, Capoeira performances by Grupo Cabana Capoeira, and jaw-dropping acrobatics from Savannah Cirque. The event boasted the Coastal Empire's Largest Rock, Paper, Scissors contest, crowning Brett Baker of VAUSA as the 2021 Carnaval King. The event was brought to new heights with a levitation performance by magician David Jowers followed by a special recognition honoring Richard C. Kessler with the SD Gunner Fund Legacy Award.
The award was designed by Kristen Baird and decorated with garnet, blue topaz and white sapphire gemstones. The fun-filled evening finished with a speed-live auction emceed by I-95: The Rock of Savannah's Renee LaSalle and Plant Riverside District’s Director of Entertainment Tyler Gray, raising over $28,000 in just 20 minutes. Guests enjoyed specialty signature cocktails by United Distributing, including Jackson Family Wines and Villa Sandi Prosecco, and culinary tastings from the acclaimed chefs at Plant Riverside District.
The SDGF mission and Savannah Carnaval are made possible by an incredible community of volunteers and sponsors. SD Gunner Fund would like to thank the following major sponsors: The Kessler Collection, Plant Riverside District, Seabolt Real Estate, Teresa Cowart Team Remax Accent, Cathleen Barela & Associates, Eddie DeLoach and Tidewater USA, and Lisette Riccelli of Agenda Latina. With their combined support, ticket sales and evening activities, Savannah Carnaval raised more than $103,000.
“As the Director of Savannah Carnaval, it was always a hope and dream to build something that pushes over that $100,000 mark. I am still in awe that we were able to accomplish this goal in just our third year of the event. But when I consider the generous support that we received in sponsorships and volunteering, coupled with the multicultural guest and talent list, it is evident that this event has merely broken the ice for bigger things to come,” said Jessica Belfry, SD Gunner Fund board member and Savannah Carnaval founder.
All proceeds from ticket sales and the live auction will be used to fulfill the organization's 2021 mission of fully funding a local triple amputee veteran with a service dog and supporting the children and families of veterans and first responders during the holiday season. Over the last seven years, the SD Gunner Fund has changed the lives of more than 33,000 children and veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.