August 10, 2022 - Shelter from the Rain has announced the addition of 5 new Board Members to their organization in efforts to empower more single parent families. Established in 2010, Shelter From the Rain, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, based out of Savannah, Georgia, that provides assistance to single mothers. Their vision is to create a community of strong, economically independent single mothers through education, mentorship, personal & professional development, homeownership, health and wellness. This year, the organization also opened 6 new Diaper Stations throughout the city to make baby supplies more accessible to single mothers and their children.
SFTR empowers single parents with tools to be self-sufficient and thrive through specialty programs that address the following challenges: poverty rates among single parent families, education and employment issues, lack of support resulting in high stress levels, mental health risks, childcare barriers, lack of affordable housing, transportation problems, and the high level of chronic disease among single parent families.
