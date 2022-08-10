August 10, 2022 - Step One Automotive Group along with community partner Savannah Food Truck Force presented checks totaling $7,600 to five local nonprofits from funds raised at their June 5 StepOne Fest at Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s North location at 1011 Chatham Center Dr.
“On June 5th, Step One Automotive celebrated their 5th anniversary with Savannah Food Truck Force. The family friendly fun day combined 20 food trucks, attracted 3,000 people and raised funds for Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision, Coastal Pet Rescue, Gilliard & Co. S&D Gunner Fund and Step Up Savannah,” said Step One Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. “Being able to give back to the organizations that impact the lives of so many people in our community has been an honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.