August 11, 2022 - Forsyth Farmers’ Market (FFM) will host a celebration of National Farmers’ Market Week on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Forsyth Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Honoring the theme “Farmers Markets Don’t Just Happen,” the day will be a festive conclusion to a week-long look at the hard work that goes into making the Forsyth Farmers’ Market possible. From city officials to volunteers, board members to vendors, many people doing many types of physical and logistical work are what make the Forsyth Farmers’ Market happen all year round.
The market will feature over 40 vendors on Saturday, along with Farm Truck Boutique, a bi-monthly pop-up market for emerging, local food entrepreneurs. Mixed Greens, a wellness collective for Savannahians of all abilities, will also join the festivities as our featured community partner, along with WRRU Savannah Soundings Community Radio.
Forsyth Farmers’ Market will host market-themed bingo, with fun prizes for kids.
Forsyth Farmers’ Market is a year round market that accepts cash, credit/debit cards, and which doubles SNAP dollars. In fact, Forsyth Farmers’ Market is the highest SNAP redeeming market in the state. All are welcome to join and enjoy shopping for local products.
