August 11, 2022 - Forsyth Farmers’ Market (FFM) will host a celebration of National Farmers’ Market Week on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Forsyth Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Honoring the theme “Farmers Markets Don’t Just Happen,” the day will be a festive conclusion to a week-long look at the hard work that goes into making the Forsyth Farmers’ Market possible. From city officials to volunteers, board members to vendors, many people doing many types of physical and logistical work are what make the Forsyth Farmers’ Market happen all year round.

