August 13, 2021 - The sixth annual Mental Health Symposium “Brake the Stigma: A Mental Health Awareness Car Show," is set for Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The show, co-organized by Gateway Community Service Board and Chatham County, will benefit three area nonprofits: Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, Park Place Outreach, and Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council’s Safety and Resiliency Programs. These organizations were identified by Chatham’s Regional Community Collaborative as providing impactful wellness services for the community.
The event – to be held at Tanger Outlets in Pooler – is expected to draw about 200 vehicles and will feature vendors providing information and services pertaining to mental wellness, food trucks, first responders, raffles and prizes.
Participants may register their cars for the show for $20 per vehicle (plus tax) and should plan to arrive at the parking lot near Vaden Chevrolet between 9-10:30 a.m. Judging begins at 10:30, and 40 vehicles will be awarded prizes.
Jess Matthewson, the Youth Adult Program Manager for Gateway Community Service Board, is pleased to have community collaboration for the event and expects attendees will enjoy themselves.
“We are thrilled to offer this annual symposium as a car show this year. The topic of mental wellness is more important than ever, so we want to offer a safe but fun environment to celebrate. Visitors should expect to come away with smiles, lots of goodies, and some new information to share with friends, family, and their community,” she said.
According to Family Promise Executive Director Katrina Bostick, her team is excited to be involved.
“We’re honored to be named a beneficiary of the ‘Brake the Stigma’ Mental Health Awareness Car Show and hope we can count on the community to join us for a day of outdoor fun and family time,” she said. “Between the cars, vendors, food and raffles, there will be something for everyone to take part in and enjoy!”
To learn more about the show, register a vehicle, apply to be a vendor or just RSVP, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/car-show-brake-the-stigma-a-mental-health-awareness-car-show-tickets-161101812859.
